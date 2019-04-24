** What if Eve biting the apple were actually a good thing? That's one way to frame the Satanic Temple, a sort of serious, secular political activist group. This documentary spends time with its members, led by Lucien Greaves, who come off more as irked weirdos than anything else, and traverses the brief history of America's adoption of religious iconography into its civic life during the Cold War. While called the Satanic Temple, the organization doesn't actually worship the devil—or even believe one exists. Instead, it uses Satan as a metaphor for rebellion as it pushes for the separation of church and state. At one point, director Penny Lane excerpts a local TV news broadcast in which evangelicals seeking to erect a monument to the Ten Commandments on the lawn of a state capitol call the Satanic Temple a "satire group." Lane tries to disabuse you of that notion, but the barrage of scenes with members in black robes giggling after they say, "Hail Satan!" kind of undercuts the message. Some parts are interesting—Charlton Heston makes an incredibly odd contribution, and clips of people losing their minds are kind of funny. But it's an artless film, constantly reaching for obvious musical cues and film clips while the subjects are mostly uninteresting doofs. R. CORBIN SMITH. Cinema 21, Hollywood.