Film school isn't all that different from law school—students are taught to argue about the subject at hand and tinker with existing models, though few will actually go on to produce any groundbreaking work in their respective fields that garners much attention. Undergrads simply don't have the opportunity or wherewithal to assemble the more than 200 cast and crew members necessary for a feature-length motion picture on the scale of 2018 standout Karen Doesn't Dream. Nothing like this had ever been done at Portland State University, certainly, and the chances of any student-made film emerging from obscurity to win awards at festivals around the country and catch the attention of streaming services would be too unbelievable. Karen's creators, in other words, dreamed big.