Gallardo was born in Los Angeles and moved to Portland at 18. Her work is bought, sold, shared and disseminated almost entirely through Instagram. Looking through her account reveals a sophisticated and fast-evolving style. One T-shirt depicts Lola Bunny from Space Jam set against text meant to reference the iconic Harajuku brand A Bathing Ape—only here it reads "A Bathing Lola." Another depicts Casper the Friendly Ghost floating across an air-brushed Nike logo, next to the word "Air" in the style of Off-White designer Virgil Abloh, whose pieces sell for thousands of dollars on the resale market. It's at once sentimental and self-referential, and blurs the line between art and fashion.