The boldness of How to Keep an Alien is revealed in its opening scene, which cleverly embraces the artifice of theater. Stage manager Amy Katrina Bryan (playing herself) calls out, "Sonya, we're starting." Moments later, Hennessy's Sonya enters and insists that Bryan read most of the other parts in the play. Bryan asks how much she should act. "A bit, but, like, not more than me," Sonya replies cheekily. It's an exchange that captures the story's impish spirit and introduces us to the language and rhythms of Sonya's world, where even the worst heartbreak and humiliation can be cushioned with some well-timed snarkiness.