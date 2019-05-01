By Mia Vicino
Big Eden (2000)
After his father falls ill, a gay artist living in New York City returns to his hometown of Big Eden, Mont. Once there, he juggles two love interests: an old high school crush and a blossoming romance with a Native American general store owner in this hidden gem from the celluloid closet. Hollywood, May 1.
Donnie Darko (2001)
An unstable high schooler questions his sanity after visions of a guy in a bunny suit inform him the universe will destruct in 28 days. Set to the somber tune of "Mad World," this mind-blowing metaphysical sci-fi film launched Jake Gyllenhaal's career and gave goth teens everywhere a go-to movie for sleepovers. Academy, May 3-7.
In This Corner of the World (2016)
This critically acclaimed anime feature based on the eponymous manga follows a young woman struggling to make ends meet in Hiroshima and Kure during World War II. The stark contrast between the previously pastoral landscapes and the atomic bomb's horrific aftermath makes for a poignant elegy to a devastating tragedy. Clinton, May 4-5.
I Shot Andy Warhol (1996)
American Psycho's Mary Harron made her feature-length directorial debut with a harrowing profile of Valerie Solanas, Andy Warhol's would-be assassin. Boldly refusing to characterize Solanas as a cut-and-dried villain, Harron imbues this misunderstood radical activist with empathy and complexity. NW Film Center, May 6.
Liar Liar (1997)
Jim Carrey stars as a workaholic lawyer whose neglected son's birthday wish is for his dad to go a whole day without lying. Of course it comes true, and hilarity (along with a surprising amount of commentary on our broken justice system) ensues! Clinton, May 6.
