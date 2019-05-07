It would be easy to write Long Shot off as another dorky-guy-gets-hot-girl male fantasy. On paper, that's exactly what it looks like: Fred Flarsky (Seth Rogen) is a talented but unemployed investigative journalist. Charlotte Field (Charlize Theron) is a capable but strait-laced secretary of state looking for a punchy speechwriter to help her presidential campaign. But with the help of a hilarious script and sizzling chemistry, it works. Director Jonathan Levine and team have crafted a slightly altered version of our reality: The supporting cast consists of an idiotic U.S. president (Bob Odenkirk) who harbors nostalgia for his past career as a TV star, a blandly handsome Canadian prime minister (Alexander Skarsgård) and a corrupt head of a conservative broadcasting company (Andy Serkis). The romance is believable in the semi-absurd world of the movie and, miraculously, almost real-life believable. Fred is goofy and passionate; his biggest character flaw is that he sticks too rigidly to his morals, which is a compelling foil for Charlotte's compromising diplomacy. There are definitely some pacing problems—and a muddled message about centrism that could've been elaborated on or dropped—but if the ultimate intention of a romcom is to make you both laugh and swoon, then Long Shot is right on target. R. MIA VICINO. Cedar Hills, Clackamas, Eastport, Laurelhurst, Oak Grove, Bridgeport, Cascade, Cinema 99, City Center, Division Street, Evergreen, Fox Tower, Lloyd, Sherwood, Tigard, Scappoose Cinema 7, St. Johns Pub and Theater, Studio One, Vancouver.