Yet the performances and the writing never fail to seize your attention, whether you're listening to Egan's deft delivery of a story about one of the characters getting her period at an extremely inopportune moment or feeling the electric beat of the entire cast speaking a series of short lines one after another with rhythmic flair. The closeness onstage is inspiring to witness, and it's driven by the play's understanding that while fashion can be a means of oppression, it is also a shared passion that has brought these women together to celebrate what they have all achieved: survival.