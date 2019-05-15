For acclaimed actor Ralph Fiennes' third turn in the director's chair, the filmmaker explores legendary dancer Rudolf Nureyev's childhood and training up until the dramatic moment of his defection from the Soviet Union in a Parisian airport. The White Crow in many ways parallels the life of the man who became known as the Lord of the Dance (played by Oleg Ivenko). While the biopic's ballet scenes are utterly gorgeous, those concerning Nureyev's personal life fall a bit flat. Fiennes does a fantastic job sweeping the audience into the choreography—watching the graceful movement is like witnessing a poem come to life in human form. Nureyev was a true master of his craft, and the film ably displays this. But he had little patience for those who questioned him—about anything—and Ivenko presents that famously difficult side of his personality by lashing out at anyone who gets in the character's way. Those scenes, the editing and the lead-up to the finale could have all used a bit more work, but none of that detracts from what is overall a pleasant and beautifully presented look at the artistry of dance, Cold War politics and a complicated man. R. DONOVAN FARLEY. Fox Tower.