Or maybe not. Understanding Escaped Alone is a journey that every member of the audience member will have to complete on their own terms—and I, for one, wouldn't have it any other way. What makes Shaking the Tree one of the gutsiest production companies in the city is Van Der Merwe's ability to look straight at enshrined notions about what theater can or should be and tell them to go to hell. She and Churchill recognize that both humanity and art will always be defined by the same choice: Evolve or die.