Familiarity is a trait many studios are banking on given the titles that make up the 2019 summer movie slate. If The Lion King (2019) doesn't remind you of The Lion King (1994) with a fresh (arguably eerie) coat of paint, it will have failed. Likewise, the success of Rocketman would seem to depend more on Elton John's discography getting people into theaters than his actual life story. Everything original, then—from campy horror to returning auteurs to bicultural dramas—feels a bit like counterprogramming.