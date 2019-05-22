* Though unlikely to ring alarms among the Men's Rights Activists railing against female-led reboots, The Hustle plays a long con. The efforts of Josephine Chesterfield (Anne Hathaway), manipulator extraordinaire of swindled suitors along the French Riviera, to tutor and then sabotage brash interloper Penny Rust (Rebel Wilson), are justified as a means to redress longstanding gender inequities. But the very same line of reasoning fueled scams against women in the hustler movies Dirty Rotten Scoundrels (1988) and Bedtime Story (1964). Though lazily cornball and something less than woke, this modernized variant does change so little from past iterations—the main mark's now an app developer, and I don't recall David Niven calling Marlon Brando "a big-titted Russell Crowe" in Bedtime Story. Switching the sexes of such undeveloped characters works surprisingly smoothly, even if each still feels woefully miscast. The original films' banter revolved around the embittered envy any suave maestro of Old World elegance would feel toward an equally resentful young American Lothario's raw virility. Ascribing both qualities to Hathaway fatally disrupts power dynamics, forces upon her an accent never remotely credible and allows Wilson to wallow in the slapstick grotesquerie she's made an increasingly-uncomfortable trademark. Change up the roles, allow Wilson to focus that "Fat Amy" cunning and Hathaway to further her party-girl-monster shtick from Colossal, and Veep-trained director Chris Addison may have had something to work with. After all, while the battle of the sexes may have reached a dreary impasse, the war between sophistication and curb appeal rages onward, and vive la différence. PG-13. JAY HORTON. Cedar Hills, Clackamas, Cornelius, Eastport, Oak Grove, Bridgeport, Cascade, Cinema 99, City Center, Division, Evergreen, Fox Tower, Lloyd, Sherwood, Tigard, Scappoose Cinema 7, Studio One.