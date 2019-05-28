That's in part what drove Shammah to found the nonprofit Wild Diversity, and take part in the new documentary Our Trails Too—which screens at NW Film Center this week. It follows her work to connect with underrepresented communities and help transform what the average outdoor adventurer looks like in Oregon. The organization recognizes that access to open nature comes with barriers, whether it's a lack of other people who know your lived experience and make you feel safe; prohibitively expensive hiking, biking and camping gear and training opportunities; or outright hostility from strangers in isolated places. During its 30-minute run, the film shows how Shammah built Wild Diversity and some of the alliances she's gained in the process.