Trudging along in the milewide reboot steps of 2014's dully reverent Godzilla and 2017 shoot-'em-up Kong: Skull Island, this third installment of Legendary's ever-more-creaky MonsterVerse franchise introduces an undercard of supporting kaiju for the once and future lizard king to trounce en route to next spring's throne match against the great ape. Alas, even as an empty spectacle intended solely to focus attention on the coming main event—Godzilla: Don King of the Monsters?—the results never satisfy. There's a nervous energy bristling throughout that seems wholly separate from the, y'know, ongoing planetary destruction continually dismissed as either logistical puzzle, ecological mission bleed, or too-apropos metaphor for the familial hurdles bedeviling estranged parents/bio-audio techs Kyle Chandler and Vera Farmiga along with their precocious daughter Millie Bobby Brown—i.e., Coach Taylor, Norma Bates and Stranger Things' Eleven. While disaster flicks of every stripe have long cast small-screen staples in recognizable parts to paper over plot holes, so many familiar faces are asked to flesh out such negligible characters that the first act plays like a fever dream of recap sequences sewn together from unconnected shows. Had cult horror-steeped director Michael Dougherty been just a shade less invested in arguing the teleological value of our New Testament Godzilla, a daft popcorn epic could've been forged from the sheer cavalcade of stream-worthy icons (Charles Dance, Thomas Middleditch, Bradley Whitford) encountering second-tier big bads (Rodan, Ghidorah, Mothra) amid forbidding environs from Atlantis to Antarctica to the Red Sox's storied ballpark. When Fenway hosts the climactic battle of a Godzilla without anyone mentioning the Green Monster, hasn't mankind already lost? PG-13. JAY HORTON.