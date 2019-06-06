In the series' first three episodes, which will be shown in their entirety at a Clinton Street Theater premiere this Sunday, Trujillo brings together his feathered friends with more famous names—think of the program as a version of Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee, only there are birds instead of caffeine and vintage rides. In one installment, legendary blues vocalist Curtis Salgado joined Trujillo at a raptor rehabilitation center in Eugene. Another features Decemberist keyboardist Jenny Conlee, who watches the swifts swirling down the chimney at Chapman Elementary. And Richmond Fontaine frontman-turned-novelist Willy Vlautin accompanies his former bandmate to a popular migration site at the top of a mountain in Nevada.