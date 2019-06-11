Lewis believes that kind of intensity is crucial to contemporary dance. "It's based in technique and is highly physical," he says. "These dancers have to be athletes as well as artists. Not to discount any other dancer's athletic ability, but contemporary in particular uses so much of the full body. The partnering is so real. They're getting on the floor and getting back up. There's no limit to the range of movement." You can feel the lack of limits Lewis describes in Summer Premieres. In addition to being a visceral rush, the program gives you an opportunity to see the exciting contrast between Canfield's fluid, graceful choreography and the deliberately mechanical motion of Landerer's piece.