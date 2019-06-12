That moment of uncertainty—of invisibility—is where Tolman returns when he reflects on his past year as a participant in Open Signal Labs' Black Filmmaker Fellowship. Would he have taken a 10-year break from the camera after graduating if a local incubator of filmmakers of color had existed then? It's hard to say. While Tolman wouldn't undo the subsequent decade spent in New York City, the start of his family or a successful run as a freelance videographer, he knows his younger self would have craved the guidance provided by people like Labs leader and Emmy-nominated producer Ifanyi Bell, or the program's Hollywood-tested advisers, such as Ime Etuk (Shrill, Twin Peaks).