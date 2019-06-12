The first time we see Octavia Spencer's Ma, she's in pink scrubs walking her dog on a curiously tight leash. A couple of galumphing teens approach her, hoping to score some alcohol. The new girl in town, Maggie (Diana Silvers), gives the illicit question a sweet spin by asking "Please?" The magic word works. Ma brings back the goods and invites the crew to party at her house. She seems nice enough—until she has them on a curiously tight leash. That's the premise behind this archetypal teen horror movie: A troubled woman seeks revenge on those who wronged her in high school by torturing their kids. Torturing his audience, director Tate Taylor presents a film as awkward as a high school reunion. That's no knock on Spencer, who is having a blast playing the batshit-crazy lead. The problems are what make similar horror films so stale: an uneven script, reliance on jump scares and characters dumb enough to be impervious to their suspicious surroundings. You'll find yourself yelling, "Don't go in there!" not out of fear but frustration. And that's a shame, because Ma could have rejoiced in a violent catharsis along the lines of Carrie. Unfortunately, it's hard as an adult viewer to always feel empathy for terrorized high school students. And the anti-bullying message tends to get lost—like the rest of the film—in the silliness that ensues. R. ASHER LUBERTO. Dine-In Progress Ridge 13, Vancouver Mall 23, Cedar Hills, Clackamas, Cornelius, Eastport, Oak Grove, Bridgeport, Cascade, Cinema 99, City Center, Division, Evergreen, Lloyd, Pioneer Place, Sherwood, Tigard, Scappoose.