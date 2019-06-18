*** The Dead Don't Die is, on the surface, a zombie movie with the type of cast—Murray, Driver, Swinton, Sevigny, Waits, Buscemi, RZA—only a director with Jim Jarmusch's cache of indie cool could even dream of rounding up. In reality, the film is an exercise in Jarmuschism—a fourth wall-obliterating horror-comedy that wears its feelings about society (and filmmaking norms) on its sleeve. Unsurprisingly, Jarmusch cares little for either. The Dead Don't Die is filled with so many in-jokes it takes a second viewing to catch them all. For example: "This is going to end badly." "How do you know?" "Jim showed me the script," is a typical exchange between Murray and Driver, who, along with Chloë Sevingy, are the overmatched cops trying to figure out what's afoot in the fictional town of Centerville, Pa. True to the genre's roots, Jarmusch uses the zombie trope to take aim at socio-political topics like fracking and consumer culture—but the auteur also turns his eye toward seemingly any and everything that crosses his mind, and that's where the fun lies. Topics as wide-ranging as country musician Sturgill Simpson, MAGA, hipsters and the fact that Tilda Swinton seems rather otherworldly are all clowned here, with much aplomb. Like most Jarmusch features, Dead will severely divide audiences. To me, it's one of his finest works. R. DONOVAN FARLEY. Vancouver Mall 23, Cinema 21, Clackamas, Hollywood, Bridgeport.