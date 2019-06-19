"There will always be a demand for live entertainment," he says, "and there's always going to be stuffy corporate events. It's always been a goal of mine to build a career off of the corporate market. I've avoided shows with kids altogether. Comedians of the highest caliber still work small clubs, you know, and that's how I feel about my weekly hotel performance—fleshing out material to figure out what works and what doesn't. I really do care about the craft, and, this way, I can make a living without compromising what I think is good magic."