The very first time I tried to go to it was in 2003, and I couldn't find it. Think about that for a second: I couldn't find the only known place on the U.S. mainland with an enemy bomb dropped on it. I remember asking a local high school student who was volunteering at the chamber how to get up there, and she was like, "What bomb site?" To this day, I don't know where I was on those forest roads, but that gives you an idea of how remote the site is. I do want to say the Forest Service has done a really good job of putting up signs since.