Shoplifting is more than just a storytelling contrivance for assembling the trio of main characters or an emotive symbol of rootless girls testing the fates, it's continually regarded as an end in and of itself. The show's finest measure comes when Elodie, trudging home after a dispiriting rager, spots a convenience store gleaming in the distance. Once inside, as her fingers dance upon the shelves, the showrunners ever-so-briefly indulge in ecstatic flourish: The lights go up, a disco chorus swells, and the palpable delight in her powers of larceny overwhelms. When Dad discovers her hope chest of purloined goods, Elodie's explanation—she thought the universe owed her a trinket or two after taking away her mother—comes across less as apology than mission statement.