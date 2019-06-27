* Late last year we got a zombie musical called Anna and the Apocalypse; now we get an apocalypse called Anna. There's nothing to sing about in Luc Besson's new film, a cross between a turgid Cold War thriller and an all-out spy extravaganza. Double- and triple-crossing are the stuff this genre was built for, and figure significantly in the plot, which is set in late-'80s and early-'90s Moscow. Pulling the strings is Anna, a KGB operative who maintains a cover as an up-and-coming model. Sasha Luss plays Anna, a real-life model doubling as an actress, bringing a touch of Audrey Hepburn's impassivity to the role, and she glides through action sequences with the grace of a ballerina. If only the movie were as light on its feet. The biggest problem with Anna is the title character. This is a film about female empowerment in which the heroine sleeps her way to the top by seducing a CIA agent (Cillian Murphy) and a KGB agent (Luke Evans). Also ironic is that Besson—accused of sexual assault by nine women last year—has seemingly made a feature for the #MeToo era. Most confusing, though, is the lack of creativity. If you were to go into a screening knowing nothing, it would be impossible to guess that this was a project made by the same guy who directed The Fifth Element and Léon: The Professional. The script's lack of originality and risk-taking means that in the end, it's us who have been double-crossed. R. ASHER LUBERTO. Dine-In Progress Ridge 13, Mill Plain 8, Vancouver Mall 23, Cedar Hills, Clackamas, Cornelius, Eastport, Bridgeport, Cascade, Cinema 99, City Center, Division, Evergreen, Lloyd, Sherwood, Tigard, Vancouver Plaza.