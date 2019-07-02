Whether or not you'll enjoy Yesterday, Danny Boyle's new film in which a struggling musician awakens after an accident to a world where no one has heard the music of the Beatles, largely depends on whether you're the kind of person who prefers Please Please Me or the White Album. Some will see the characters I found two-dimensional as easy to like. Some will find the moments that hit me as eye-rollingly saccharine to be utterly charming. If you think the world needs more Beatles' covers, then friendo, step right up. Nothing about the rise to stardom of Jack (Himesh Patel) using the Fab Four's songs, nor the larger questions of ownership, race, morality or evolving taste, is ever delved into. Instead, the character is rushed into the stratosphere alongside Ed Sheeran at lightning speed, and that Sheeran is even in the picture should tell you a lot. The overdose of cuteness is repelling enough, but what 21st-century audience would believe a rock singer would amass a huge following with a lead single that begins with the lyrics "Well, she was just 17/ And you know what I mean." No, Fake Paul, I do not. That sort of disdain for logic (and plot) is a constant throughout Yesterday, a film that wastes the talent involved by concentrating solely on its core conceit: "OMG, it's Beatles songs!" PG-13. DONOVAN FARLEY. Dine-In Progress Ridge 13, Vancouver Mall 23, Cedar Hills, Clackamas, Cornelius, Eastport, Living Room, Bridgeport, Cascade, Cinema 99, City Center, Division, Evergreen, Fox Tower, Lloyd, Sherwood, Tigard, Studio One.