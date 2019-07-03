The film provides an in-depth analysis of pot within the context of black history by examining use among jazz legends, like Louis Armstrong, as well as the way hip-hop and reggae have influenced cannabis culture. There is also much discussion about the criminal justice system's racial bias and the decades of mass incarceration that resulted. That's now juxtaposed with the current era's new yet still relatively limited avenues for entrepreneurs of color to build wealth with the substance. In doing so, hip-hop pioneer Fab 5 Freddy's directorial debut fits comfortably in the restorative justice conversation that states where cannabis is legal are now grappling with.