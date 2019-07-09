The ability to face the unexpected without getting hung up on questions of how and why is essential for anyone who wants to meet Our Ruined House on its eccentric terms. Coming up with a cohesive interpretation of the play is impossible, because no single thesis statement could sum up its fusion of melodrama, espionage, slapstick and octopus-related humor. It's fun fighting the uphill battle of trying to make sense of it all, but easing into the far-out flow of the ride is even more enjoyable.