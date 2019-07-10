Ideas of how we personify plant life run throughout the dozen shorts, as do children (literally and figuratively). That's especially true of No More Dope Parties by Cambria Matlow, whom Gaty calls one of the anthology's "veteran" directors. For her botanical subjects, the director of the 2016 feature Woodsrider selected a pair of sequoias in her neighborhood Glenwood Park for a meditation on motherhood and all its "maddening selflessness" and "hysterical boredom." Matlow's may well be the widest-reaching and most experimental of the entries, a languid, first-person script that touches on everything from the construction of Interstate 205 to Woody Guthrie's 1941 residence in Lents.