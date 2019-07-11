While most Quentin Tarantino enthusiasts will be watching the digital version of director's latest much-anticipated feature Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, there is one venue in town where you can catch it on 35mm—and possibly see the legendary filmmaker himself in person.
The Hollywood Theatre is showing the movie in its original format starting Thursday, July 25, at 7:30 and 10 pm, though the earlier time slot is already sold out.
It's no secret that Tarantino is a fan of venue: He's geeked out over head programmer Dan Halsted's extensive selection of kung fu flicks and even made a surprise appearance there three years ago during the local premiere of his eighth movie, The Hateful Eight, in 70mm.
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood takes place in 1969 Los Angeles amid the backdrop of the Manson Family murders. Though not a biopic of the hippie cult leader, the slayings are part of the plot's portrayal of a jarring social overhaul that includes a cultural change in Hollywood.
The star-packed cast is impressive enough alone—Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt play, respectively, TV star Rick Dalton and his longtime stunt double. Other names include Margot Robbie, Kurt Russell, Dakota Fanning and, in his final role before his death this year, Luke Perry.
There's no guarantee Tarantino will show up this time around. But you know the audience will be on the edge of their seats in anticipation.
