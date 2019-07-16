Adam Newport-Berra: Often on films, you start out soft, low impact so the crew can get a feel. With this, the city of San Francisco was going to put a huge fence up along that sidewalk that completely destroys the view of the bay. If we didn't get it then, we may never get it. My amazing key grip was laying all that dolly track when it was still dark out. That kind of set the tone for the entire shoot: every day trying to do the impossible.