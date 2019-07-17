I like the idea of theater that takes advantage of its environment. There are times where the actors interact with audience members. During a chase scene, the actors run through them. That's a little scary, but there's also a freshness when it's not all planned. Since we don't know the ways the audience might stand up or move around, the staging involves a certain sense of improv, which I think the actors find really exciting once acclimated. There's something fun about not knowing what's going to happen. Even new theatergoers not particularly well-versed in the history of theater will pick up that things feel different. They're involved in a special kind of creation.