The rejection of patriarchal standards powers both the play and Lewis and Clark's creative process. "I literally only work with women and women's stories," Lewis says. "There's something in me that refuses to wait for permission, and that's the reason why with From the Ground Up my attitude was, 'I don't need you to say yes to me to be a part of the artistic world. I'm going to go make my own thing and you will all catch up with me eventually.'"