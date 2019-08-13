Although it can play more like a bedtime story than a scary story, Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark has plenty of tricks, and a few savory treats. It won't shock you with its originality, but it will shock you all the same. The time is 1968. The place is Mill Valley. The heroes, a group of introverted kids obsessed with the horror genre, set out to explore the local haunted house on Halloween. Inside, they discover a book penned, literally, in blood—and those who open it will then find themselves in some of the horror stories that appeared in the original series of short-story collections by Alvin Schwartz. Despite the vividness with which readers will remember the inky creatures illustrated by Stephen Gammell, director André Øvredal and screenwriter Guillermo del Toro (The Shape of Water) have managed to bring that work to life by using those malicious images in the movie. A scarecrow comes to life. A pimple hatches spiders. Teenagers around town start to disappear. Yes, these are all clichés. But look beyond that to the Nixon-era allegory that transcends its otherwise familiar narrative beats. Kids go missing, just as they did during Vietnam's draft. Scary Stories is what's been missing this summer season: a horror movie for adults and kids alike. PG-13. ASHER LUBERTO. Dine-In Progress Ridge 13, Mill Plain 8, Vancouver Mall 23, Cedar Hills, Clackamas, Cornelius, Eastport, Laurelhurst, Oak Grove, Bridgeport, Cascade, Cinema 99, City Center, Division, Evergreen, Lloyd, Pioneer Place, Sherwood, Tigard, Scappoose, St. Johns Pub and Theater.