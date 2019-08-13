There's a theory that Troilus and Cressida was originally performed for law students, which would explain a lot—there are moments when the play seems as impenetrable as legalese. Yet the genius of this production is that it punches through the story's dusty surface and reveals the currents of hate, love and lust that ripple beneath. It's a striking achievement and a reminder that while Troilus and Cressida isn't as inviting as some of Shakespeare's more vaunted works, it can be entrancing and powerfully troubling when it's done right.