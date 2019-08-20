** "We're not kids, we're tweens," says Max, one of the trio of good boys in Good Boys whose newly raging hormones possess them to do some uncharacteristically bad things. Played by angel-faced Jacob Tremblay, who looks so young he'd get carded trying to buy a can of Mountain Dew, it makes his insistence that he's not just a child with a few wisps of armpit hair even more absurd. Of course, that's the whole joke of Good Boys, the latest raunch-com to apply the Superbad formula to a different adolescent demographic—the only joke, really. Caught in that liminal state between pre- and post-pubescence, Max and his buddies—collectively known as the Bean Bag Boys, a reference to the chairs they play RPG card games in—have no idea how to process the adult scenarios the plot keeps pushing them into, and the comedy, such as it exists, is in watching them swear, scream and scheme their way through them. It's the sort of thing that works when it works, and Tremblay, along with co-stars Keith L. Williams and Brady Noon, do what they can. But screenwriters Lee Eisenberg and Gene Stupnitsky, who also directs, try to balance the chaotic juvenalia with heartfelt insights during a deeply confusing age, and those two impulses consistently undercut each other until they're left with a movie that's only halfway insightful, and only intermittently funny. R. MATTHEW SINGER. AMC DINE-IN Progress Ridge 13, AMC Mill Plain 8, AMC Vancouver Mall 23, Cedar Hills, Clackamas, Cornelius Cinemas, Eastport, Oak Grove, Regal Bridgeport Village & IMAX, Regal Cascade IMAX & RPX, Regal Cinema 99, Regal City Center, Regal Division Street, Regal Evergreen Parkway & RPX, Regal Lloyd Center & IMAX, Regal Movies On TV, Regal Pioneer Place, Regal Sherwood, Regal Tigard, Regal Vancouver Plaza, Scappoose Cinema 7, Studio One Theaters.