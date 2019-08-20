Especially having kids now, whenever I go back, one of my favorite places ever is Enchanted Forest. That's like the epitome of everything. I mean, I like amusement parks and I love Oregon, and it's kind of like the perfect mix of my childhood and the things I loved growing up. Typically, when I come back to Salem, I'll often just hop in the car either by myself or grab a kid if they're not bored of it and say, "Let's go drive my old neighborhood!" Sometimes I'll even go to my old schools that I went to if it's summertime—they'll be open as they're cleaning—and I'll just walk the halls. Oh, Walery's Pizza. I don't know why, it's the best pizza. It's the local place with an arcade and 25-cent rides that your Little League team would go to whether you had a great season or not.