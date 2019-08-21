If there's anyone who can appreciate PHAME's evolution, it's Kiger, who has seen the school expand over three decades. "Way back in the day, PHAME was a very small group," he says. "We would have rehearsals in a church basement, maybe do one or two performances a year and that was basically it. And then here we are 30 some odd years later, and we've kind of blossomed into a whole new organization. I'm thankful I stuck around."