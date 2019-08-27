From the Ruby Lounge exists in the uncanny realm between theater and adult entertainment. Audiences who come for the dancing may wonder why the show keeps getting interrupted by soulful conversations about work and love, while more demure playgoers may wonder how they ended up watching people cavorting to lyrics like, "My milkshake brings all the boys to the yard." The ideal viewer will relish it all and see the play for what it is: an ingenious provocation in which women inhabit their bodies and souls to the fullest extent.