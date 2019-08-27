Screenwriters Creighton Rothenberger and Katrin Benedikt's Fallen series always happily lives up to expectations with no concern for surpassing them. In other words, they manufacture Gerard Butler flicks out of unimaginative one-liners and halfhearted gunfights that come stock from the action genre factory. The latest product, Angel Has Fallen, attempts to refresh the president-in-danger subgenre with an equally tired framed-for-assassination premise, and it works about as well as Butler eking out resentment for his estranged father or feigning a pill addiction. These movies are emotionally hollow, which would be less harrowing if it weren't for their constant, weak grasps at the heartstrings. It's the first Fallen to take place during our current state of political unrest; enter weak allusions to Russian election tampering and an uncanny, poorly CGI'd shot of President Morgan Freeman exchanging smiles with Vladimir Putin at an international summit. The movie flails around in the dark hoping to land a punch on anything half-sincere—it never does. But that weighty impact isn't what people are watching it for. Exploding buildings, graphic death scenes and even a pretty successful drone strike sequence make the movie visually intriguing. Angel Has Fallen is essentially the fireworks show you see at the local park on the 4th of July: it's good for a few "oohs" and "ahhs," maybe in the form of a chuckle, but when it's over, you never think about it again. R. JORDAN MONTERO. Dine-In Progress Ridge 13, Mill Plain 8, Vancouver Mall 23, Cedar Hills, Clackamas, Cornelius, Eastport, Oak Grove, Bridgeport, Cascade, Cinema 99, City Center, Division, Evergreen, Lloyd, Pioneer Place, Sherwood, Tigard, Vancouver Plaza, Scappoose.