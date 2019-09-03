Considering that Hamlet is Clever Enough's second production, it isn't shocking that there are times when the company's youth shows. A wordless encounter between Ophelia and Fortinbras (Noah Jaeger), Denmark's future ruler, offers more confusion than complexity and there are times when the staging cries out for bolder imagery. Hamlet may be alluringly intimate, but it is also an epic narrative of fateful conquests and fearsome emotions. More dramatic choices in terms of lighting, music and scenery would have enlivened the production and edged it closer to the grandeur found on the page.