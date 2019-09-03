Now, it's on to autumn, with (we hope) better movies and more challenges for an embattled industry. Scorsese and Soderbergh will play the Netflix release game, and vibrant newer voices like Lena Waithe and Taika Waititi aim to shake up the Oscars conversation. The season more or less begins this weekend, as the late-summer dregs give way to polished biopics, prestigious science fiction, the American debut of the Palme d'Or winner, and the return of a horror blockbuster to kick it all off.