And she gets frozen and stuck, and that's so real too, because we're taught that the loudest person and the person who speaks first is the one that everyone listens to, and that doesn't leave a lot of room for the rest of us. And that's me, too. I'm that person where I'm in the moment, something happens, and I go blank, I get anxious, and later on I think of all the things I could've said. And so Juliet, when it comes to being a young Latina, all we ever see—and lovingly, I love all the loud Latinas that got each others' backs and can say those things at the drop of a dime, I love that. And also, there are girls like Juliet, who are just kind of like, "Uh, I don't like this, I don't know what's happening, I can't even talk, I want to like run and figure this out on my own."