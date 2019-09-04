If that's the case, then Dotson was an ideal hire—staying in one place has never been her strong suit. Although she's made her name in the film world, as a producer of documentaries and as deputy director and head of programming for New York's Independent Filmmaker Project, a four-decade-old nonprofit that provides support for emerging filmmakers, Dotson describes herself as "nondenominational" when it comes to storytelling. She studied fine arts in college at Wake Forest, where she learned to weld and created a 15-foot-tall installation that stood in the lobby of the university's arts building. She's dabbled in journalism and worked as a fashion stylist, Pilates instructor and "butterfly wrangler." Even within her film sensibilities, her taste is all over the road: Her three favorite movies are the classic comedy Planes, Trains and Automobiles, the unsettling 1988 Belgian psychological thriller The Vanishing, and Pee-wee's Big Adventure. (She also wrote her master's thesis on Pee-wee's Playhouse.)