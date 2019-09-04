In some cases, they're already doing it, and getting results. After a year, the new curators of the Portland Biennial, one of the Pacific Northwest's largest surveys of regional art, are reimagining what a local art exhibit looks like, and drawing record crowds. Barely a month into her tenure, The New York Times has already declared Nataki Garrett, Oregon Shakespeare Festival's new artistic director, a key figure in a new generation of American theater. And while Amy Dotson has yet to officially start as NW Film Center's first new director in almost 40 years, the fact that she wrote her master's thesis on Pee-wee's Playhouse is certainly encouraging.