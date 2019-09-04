Canadian author Margaret Atwood has been scaring the shit out of readers for decades. To celebrate the publication of The Testaments, Atwood's widely anticipated sequel to the world-shaking bestseller The Handmaid's Tale, she'll join Portland novelist Omar El Akkad for an evening of literary discussion. Atwood's novels and short stories build worlds that reflect the horrors of what happens when the dark side of human nature goes unchecked. El Akkad's debut novel, American War, often considered a cousin of Atwood's work, takes place in an America that has been ravaged by climate change and another civil war, and won the Oregon Book Award for fiction in 2018. Keller Auditorium, 222 SW Clay St., portland5.com. 7:30 pm Wednesday, Sept. 25. $15-$85.