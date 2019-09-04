Back in the Groove
Integrating theater, film and dance, Third Angle New Music's performances are often a practice in reimagination. But for this show, there won't be any theatrics, just three musicians in the Jack London Revue basement. The creative exploration will still be in full effect, though, as the spiraling works of Philip Glass, Steve Reich and Shelley Washington are given new, groovy life. Expect the tediousness of the orchestral works to be tested with Third Angle's proclivity for jazz. Jack London Revue, 529 SW 4th Ave., thirdangle.org. 7:30 pm Tuesday-Wednesday, Nov. 5-6. $35.
Rose City Art Song Project
In 2013, Christopher Corbell created the Cult of Orpheus project as a means of rejecting the exclusivity and creative restraints of classical and operatic music. With the Rose City Art Song Project, his latest Cult of Orpheus endeavor, Corbell partners with local poets and transposes their texts into song, mostly in his baroque compositional style: winding violins, soaring vocals and serene textures. Through this collaboration, the librettos are no longer century-old tales, they're stories written on Portland stone. Valentine's, 232 SW Ankeny St., facebook.com/cultoforpheus. 7 pm Friday, Nov. 8.
Beautiful Mind
Portland vocal group Resonance Ensemble imbues its choric performances with relevant, tangible social concerns. In October, during Mental Health Awareness Week, its target is illness of the mind. Beautiful Mind will feature works by several national composers, as well as the premiere of the latest work from Portland composer Brandon Stewart, all performed by one of Portland's most talented group of singers. Cerimon House, 5121 NE 23rd Ave., resonancechoral.org. 7:30 pm Saturday-Sunday, Oct. 5-6.
Emmet Cohen Trio
Emmet Cohen is one of the biggest reasons why core contemporary jazz currently has such a focus on acoustic instruments. His touch is nimble, harmonic, innovative and sensitive, earning him first place in the 2019 American Piano Awards. He's hopped on tracks with legends like Ron Carter and Jimmy Cobb. And he's one of the most ardent purveyors of jazz tradition and history, playing in clubs that used to be the stomping grounds of legends. He's also a pristine organist, so expect to be dazzled by both instruments at this show. The Old Church, 1422 SW 11th Ave., pdxjazz.com. 7:30 pm Wednesday, Nov. 6. $25-$30.
Billy Cobham
Drum legend Billy Cobham is arguably one of the most prolific and talented drummers of the fusion era. It's hard to think of more legitimate offbeat credentials than playing on Bitches Brew, or a better claim to distilled fusion than being a member of Mahavishnu Orchestra. But Cobham still helped to define the genre on his own terms with his debut album, Spectrum. Now, he's on tour flaunting his rejuvenated Crosswinds work with trumpeter and old bandmate Randy Brecker. As satisfying as it is to see a jazz legend whose work spans generations, it's even more satisfying to see one who marches to the beat of his own drum. Star Theater, 13 NW 6th Ave., startheaterportland.com. 9 pm Tuesday, Oct. 8. $34-$45.
