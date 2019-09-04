Drum legend Billy Cobham is arguably one of the most prolific and talented drummers of the fusion era. It's hard to think of more legitimate offbeat credentials than playing on Bitches Brew, or a better claim to distilled fusion than being a member of Mahavishnu Orchestra. But Cobham still helped to define the genre on his own terms with his debut album, Spectrum. Now, he's on tour flaunting his rejuvenated Crosswinds work with trumpeter and old bandmate Randy Brecker. As satisfying as it is to see a jazz legend whose work spans generations, it's even more satisfying to see one who marches to the beat of his own drum. Star Theater, 13 NW 6th Ave., startheaterportland.com. 9 pm Tuesday, Oct. 8. $34-$45.