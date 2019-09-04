Between the apocalyptic comedy Escaped Alone and the overpowering dance-play Made to Dance in Burning Buildings, 2019 has already been an electric year for Shaking the Tree, and further proof the company is one of Portland's most notable hubs of experimental theater. Its production of Anne Carson's translation of Euripides' Bakkhai promises to continue the company's risk-taking streak. Chronicling the schemes of Dionysus, Carson's translation has been described as a more modern version of the original text, but don't expect this rendition to be straightforward—it's directed by Shaking the Tree's artistic director, Samantha van der Merwe, who delights in leaving audiences thrillingly discombobulated. Shaking the Tree Theatre, 823 SE Grant St., shaking-the-tree.com. Thursday-Sunday, Oct. 4-Nov. 2.