Portland Art Museum is hosting a fabricated, untruthful retrospective of one of this city's most legendary art institutions—the short-lived, long-defunct Portland Center for the Visual Arts. The center showcased the likes of Robert Rauchenburg and Andy Warhol, and helped spark the city's regional art movement. This won't be the first PCVA retrospective, but unlike previous tributes, this one will be made up entirely of fake archival material, created by iconoclastic curatorial duo Triple Candie. It will also grapple with the less-flattering parts of PCVA's legacy, including how it failed to live up to its own progressive ideals. Who knows how much one of the city's largest art institutions is actually willing to dig into contemporary art's messy history, but hopefully it will at least break through the seal of reverence. Portland Art Museum, 1219 SW Park Ave., portlandartmuseum.org. Nov. 16-Jun. 14.