Though it was initially intended to be a pizzeria, the 1905 has somewhat accidentally become one of Portland's best jazz venues, hosting top-notch shows every single night. Tuesdays mark a lull in the week for recurring showcases, which makes it an ideal day to expand your jazz horizons. The 1905 is perfect for just that—pretty much anything at the swank, Mississippi District spot is worth seeing, and the cover charge is usually in the single digits. The intimate, candlelit club has $10 craft cocktails, crispy pizza and attentive audiences with a relatively wide age range. On a recent Tuesday night, legendary local saxophone player Rich Halley led his quartet through a frenetic, mind-blowing set, and the upcoming schedule ranges from the glitchy fusion of MPEG to funk-influenced, all-women quartet the Quadraphonnes. SHANNON GORMLEY. 830 N Shaver St., the1905.org. 8 pm. $5-$7.