We're now at the halfway mark of the 10-day extravaganza filled with performances, workshops and installations developed by brilliant artists, both homegrown and from around the globe. Longtime patrons, academics and even newcomers to the world of contemporary art are sure to find something that moves them. But since getting to every spectacle and show is almost impossible, we've picked the five events scheduled for TBA's second week that should challenge what you think you know and might just leave you a better person for having experienced them.