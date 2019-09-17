However, it may be the intellectually unthinkable that brings the Followers of Christ Church and its critics to a true impasse. After all, if two sides can't even agree on the definition of fire, what hope is there for a political solution? No Greater Law, produced by Portlander Jesse Lichtenstein and nominated for a News & Documentary Emmy in the Outstanding Politics and Government Documentary category, encounters that chasm rather quickly. In one scene, church elder Nathan Kangas rhetorically prods the viewers, asking whether they'd hurl their child into a blaze. No? Well, neither would the Followers, he says, and a doctor's "witchcraft" is damnation delivered.