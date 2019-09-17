In the magnificently wrenching song "Inútil," Chiroldes lays bare his character's devotion to his family, singing, "They'll have everything they need/Or all my work, all my life/Everything I've sacrificed will have been useless." Those words can't help but call attention to a disquieting truth that echoes throughout In the Heights. In the past decade, the cost of living in Washington Heights has risen as affluent whites have moved into the neighborhood. The threat of gentrification isn't explicitly addressed in the play, but it reminds you that Miranda and Hudes' creation isn't just a celebration of a community. It is also a time capsule.